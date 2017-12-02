Ulimbo Entertainment initiates Loud Silence project

Ulimbo Entertainment has initiated a project called Loud Silence.

One of the founders of the Entertainment company, Rapper Abambo AB says ‘Loud Silence’ is a book collection project from private individuals and donating them to charity stage.

AB says they are collecting all types of books without preference. So far, the project is in its preliminary stages but they are prioritising.

Currently they have not started collecting books yet as at this stage they are trying to put out the word to raise awareness about the project and get people to donate the books so they can pick it up from there.

AB tells Nyasatimes.com “I just want to serve my country using the little gifts, abilities and position I have”.

“Books because, I believe there’s great strength in knowledge and most knowledge is hidden is books”.

He goes on to say “one would cite the story of William Kamkwamba as a story of the transformative power of books”.

The ‘Move yosiphina’ star says he chose this project because he believes through books people can begin to develop a change of mindset that will develop leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and game changers that will build a better Malawi in the foreseeable future and beyond.

“Books can also help individuals into becoming more productive, self sustaining and responsible citizens through an application of ideas discovered through such means” he says.

AB further adds they are also doing this merely as catalysts ofchange with hopes that others will follow and take part in developing our country in the own present capacities.

Music wise, the former Basement Rapper has been on hiatus for 6 years but is now officially back in the rap business.

He says right now he is just trying to get a feel of the game before launching into a full blown project.

“The focus right now is the project that will benefit society and impacts the minds of young and older people alike”.

Ulimbo Entertainment operates with a team of five people.

