UMP set to award cultural promoter Lorraine Shaquan  Kljajic with ‘Fashion Lifetime Achievement Award’ 

Renowned African passionate female entrepreneur and cultural promoter, Lorraine Shaquan Kljajic, famously known as Loshaq is expected to receive the prestigious Fashion Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Urban Music People (UMP) Fashion Awards in the fashion category, an award that recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions towards fashion industry through exceptional leadership, innovation and dedication.

Chitoliro Productionz, the official organizers of the 2025 UMP Festival scheduled for October 21-27 at Cape Maclear in Mangochi, made the announcement on Monday (March 24 2024) saying the award will go to Kljajic as she is a visionary entrepreneur, cultural promoter as well as philanthropist who has profoundly shaped the fashion and cultural landscape globally.

Kljajic who was born in Malawi and raised in Tanzania, her diverse background has fueled her mission to promote cultural diversity and empower women in business, fashion, and leadership.

She is also the founder of Miss Culture Global, which is an international pageant with 50 franchises worldwide, the Africa Fashion Fashion and Arts Festival, a platform celebrating African Fashion and culture, Afrifood SA Pty Limited, an e-commerce business specializing in African package foods, LoPeCon Pty Limited, a consultancy firm supporting businesses in market expansion, and LushXurious, a makeup and fashion accessories brand.

Executive Producer of Chitoliro, Ken Zizwa Limwame emphasized her impact, stating that; “Lorraine’s influence on the fashion and cultural landscape is immeasurable. She has dedicated herself to elevating African fashion and culture, building a platform that not only empowers women but also celebrates our rich heritage.

“Her passion, resilience, and leadership have inspired countless individuals in the industry and it is an honor for UMP to recognize her contributions with this award”.

Chief Executive Officer of UMP Festival, Aisha De Silva explained that; “Lorraine’s journey is a testament to what dedication, hard work and vision can achieve. Her work has transformed the fashion industry and opened doors for many young people. We are thrilled to celebrate her achievement at UMP Festival this year and recognize the legacy she continues to build,”.

Kljajic’s achievements have earned her numerous accolades, including Fashion Promoter of the year in 2020, Best Personality in Pageantry in 2022, in Nigeria, and Emerging Brands of the Year in Pageantry in Zimbabwe.

Beyond her business success, she is dedicated to mentoring young women in business, modeling, and academic, investing in the next generation of industry leaders.

This year’s UMP Fashion Awards will have 15 categories which include; Model of the Year (male and female), Beauty Queen (reserved for Miss UMP), Fashion Designer of the Year and Best Urban or Street wear Designer.

Additional honors such as Fashion Icon Award, Most Fashionable celebrity, Best in Sustainable Fashion, Best Makeup, Artist and Best Fashion Label will highlight industry excellence.

For the rest of the categories, nominations will open on June 1 2025 and the organizers are inviting the public and industry participation.

Past UMP Fashion Awards winners namely; Mary Chilima (Fashion Icon), Hazel Mak (Most Fashionable Celebrity), and Christian Entwan (Fashion Designer of the Year) as well as industry pioneers such as Lily Alfonso and Mabel Khonje have also been honoured for their groundbreaking contributions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!