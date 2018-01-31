Umunthu conference rejuvenates young people’s desire to have vision

Youth in the country have been challenged to be pro-active and visionary if they are to be impactful and contribute to national development.

The challenge came in during a youth conference themed visionary world changers at area 18 lodge on Saturday in Lilongwe organized by Uthunthu ministries.

Speaking after the conference, Uthunthu ministries founder pastor Caswell Mkanda said despite living in country where a lot of people are hopeless, his ministry still has faith in the future of Malawi.

Mkanda said it is possible to revitalize the country if the youth are inspired to start dreaming and developing visions for themselves and even the whole country.

“We are not only looking at Malawi, but Africa at large. We want to fight the corrupt system by raising people who are visionary and of integrity” He said.

The conference saw young people networking and partnering in business and some inspired to go back to school.

In his reaction, one of the participants former Lilongwe University of Agriculture (LUANAR) Student Union President Peter Mbweza applaudedUthunthu for organizing the conference which he said was of a great benefit to young people.

Mbweza said the conference was impactful because of the facilitator’s ability to fuse the Gospel with real life issues.

Uthunthu is a youthful mentorship movement that started in 2014 and seeks to help people to attain a holistic completeness in their lives.

