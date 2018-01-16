UN faults Malawi over failure to  establish Police independent complaints commission

January 16, 2018 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi’s failure to establish the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has been  condemned by  United Nations Human Rights Commission.

Pacharo Kayira: We will give comprehensive response in 2018 report

The  commission will be an independent body which will be making its decisions on people’s complaints on police brutality or injury to citizens independently.

UN asked Malawi  government to expeditiously establish the IPCC which is provided  for in the Police Act of 2010 but government said the Malawi Police has a Professional Standsrds Unit handling inquiries serious acts of police misconduct.

But UN has said  it regrets that no information was provided on whether a central system “to keep track of all complaints of torture and ill-treatment has been established and on whether such information is publicly accessible and not provided upon request only.”

Chief State Advocate, in the Human Rights Unit in the Ministry of Justice Pacharo Kayira said establishment of the commission will be ideal  to bring confidence to people who feel their cases would be handled unfairly by the police.

Kayira said  Malawi government will provide comprehensive response  in its 2018 report to the UN

He added that as part of its role in securing and maintaining public confidence in the complaints system, the commission will be learning from its work to influence change on policing, ensure accountability, best practices and customer service, and dealing with serious complaints and misconduct of police officers.

Civil society organisations have been calling for  the commission following concerns from Malawians about lack of independence in the way police handle cases involving fellow officers.

Many Malawians feel the Police are biased when investigating cases involving fellow officers; hence, the need to establish the commission which will go a long way in improving the image of Police .

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar

More From Nyasatimes