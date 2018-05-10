UN Women delegation impressed with economic, women and gender projects in Malawi

The Executive Board of United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women says it is impressed with women economic empowerment and gender projects supported by United Nations in the country.

The delegation concluded its Malawi visit with a press briefing on Thursday.

Addressing the media in Lilongwe, UN Women Executive Board President representing the Eastern European Group Ivana Pajevic said the visit was designed to appreciate UN Women in partnership with other UN agencies’ efforts being made to promote the empowerment of women in the country.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings with several stakeholders working on gender and women empowerment issues in Malawi including President Peter Mutharika, officials from Ministryof Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, the Civil Society and Non Governmental Organizations representatives and Development Partners.

On Tuesday morning, the Executive Board interacted with members of Mwaiwathu Fruit Juice Cooperatives in Salima and Senior Chief Kachindamoto Headquarters in Dedza in the afternoon.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senior Chief Kachindamoto requested government to review the marriage age from 18 to 21 years in order for girls to complete university education.

While appreciating Malawi Government for amending the marriage from 16 to 18 years, Kachindamoto bemoaned the marriage act, saying it still affects the girl child in continuing with her education.

Kachindamoto noted, “It has been observed that most of girls when they reach 18, are rushing into getting married instead of continuing with education at university level. My suggestion to government is that the marriage age should be pushed to 21 in order enable the girl child to finish her university education.”

She said at the age of 21, a girl could be allowed to make a solid decision about her marriage and be able to take care of her family.

On Wednesday, The Board visited Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza where they interacted with persons with albinism, community members and the Police on work to protect and promote rights of people with albinism.

In his remarks, Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) called on United Nations Women to intervene at the pace in which cases to deal with crimes on people with albinism are being handled.

Speaking to the media, APAM National Coordinator Boniface Massa said person with albinism are still living in fear following the killing of MacDonald Masambuka in Machinga district.

Massa said the Machinga killing has revealed that people who are supposed to protect persons with albinism are within the syndicate.

APAM President thanked UN Women for their support and hoped that the introduction of the projects in the country would help to reduced cases of stigma and attacks towards person with albinism.

The UN Women Executive Board is the governing body of the UN entity globally which consists of 41 members including 10 from African States, 10 from Asian States, 4 from Eastern European states, 6 from Latin and Caribbean states, 5 from Western Europe and others states and 6 from top contributing countries.

Among others, The Board provides guidance to the Under Secretary General/Executive Director on the operational work of UN Women, ensuring that its operational activities and strategies are consistent with the overall guidance set forth by the General Assembly.

