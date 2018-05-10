Officials fleece district councils in Cashgate style: Malawi police arrest three in Mchinji

Two district officials and a business tycoon in Mchinji are spending a third night in a police cell for fleecing the council of over K640000 in a procurement which saw the goods never delivered.

Police say acting procurement officer Allan Mwaluba made a suspicious procurement payment of the K640000 for the purchase of tree seedlings from Edward Dyson for Chamwavi aforestation project.

“This raised a lot of suspicion because the businessman is not among those approved to provide services to the council,” said a council official.

He said an audit report showed that even the project did not exist.

Mwaluba was arrested with another council official Alefa Mtandasya.

In Ntchisi, the council has lost K111 million due to thefts by council officials.

One of the councillors Frackson Sefasi said some market revenue collectors use fake receipts.

One of the market revenue collectors, Mrs Kupasi Dave was recently arrested over fake market fee receipts.

