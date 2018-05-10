Aford north committee backs Mwenifumbo

A new development has ensued in the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) with some party supporters from all over the northern region endorsing Karonga Central legislator, Frank Mwenifumbo, as the rightful president of the party and has withdrawn its backing of Enoch Chihana as party leader.

On Monday, Mwenifumbo “asserted” himself in parliament as AFORD president when he contributed to President Peter Mutharika State of the Nation Address (Sona).

And, on Thursday, hundreds of Mwenifumbo supporters organised a regional conference at Chenda Motel in Mzuzu where they told the media that they would support Mwenifumbo.

The regional governor Pius Mkandawire said they are convinced that Mwenifumbo is the rightful leader who could take the party to a right direction.

“He was legally elected because it was an order by the court for us to hold a convention on Tuesday, May 1 2018. The other camp held theirs on the second which is illegal,” said Mkandawire.

According to Mkandawire, the party’s popularity and representation in the whole region is vibrant as members from all the districts were present at the conference to strategize on how best to resurface.

He said: “People are unanimously behind Frank [Mwenifumbo] here. People are tired of Chihana. Actually, ask everyone, where is he?

“Very soon we will be in recruitment drive. We want to market our party, we want to grow our numbers.”

Publicity secretary for the Mwenifumbo faction, Dan Msowoya described Enoch Chihana as forces of darkness and evil.

However, the Chihana camp publicist Christopher Mwaungulu described the Mwenifumbo camp as illegal. He said Chihana was democratically elected.

Nyasa Times understands that Chihana left the country for South Africa last week immediately after attending the State opening of budget session of parliament.

Mwenifumbo has since said he will concentrate on making AFORD a national party they prepare for the 2019 tripartite elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :