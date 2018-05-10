MP claims 15 files on people with albinism killings go missing

Machinga East Member of Parliament Esther Jolobala has claimed 15 case files involving killings of people with albinism killings has gone missing.

Speaking in parliament on Thursday, Jolobala said the missing of the case files meant the murder cases could not be continued in courts.

She therefore said the conduct of the police on the matter was suspicious.

However, Minister of Home Affairs Cecelia Chadzama said the allegations were baseless.

“Let her bring the evidence here that the case files have gone missing,” she said.

She said the police are working tirelessly to bring to an end the killings of people with albinism.

Meanwhile police say they have arrested 27 suspects in the murder of Masambuka from Machinga.

Malawian albinos claim they are targeted because locals believe they have ‘healing’ powers ad their limbs can bring luck.

Last year Amnesty International said: ‘The macabre trade is also fuelled by a belief that bones of people with albinism contain gold,’ noting another belief is that sex with a person with albinism can cure HIV.

