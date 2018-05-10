MCP readies for convention as Supreme Court of Malawi vacates injuction

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is set to hold its elective convention this month after the party has vacated an injunction through the Supreme Court which was obtained by embattled secretary general Gustave Kaliwo and four others stopping the party from holding a convention .

MCP emergency national executive committee (NEC) had this week resolved to reinstate Kaliwo on his position following the court order and first deputy president Richard Msowoya, first deputy secretary general James Chatonda and director of international relations Tony Kandiero who were suspended from their respective positions. The meeting also reinstated the expelled publicity secretary Jessie Kabwila.

But the party went to Supreme Court to vacate the injunction stopping the convention which has been duly removed.

While MCP administrative secretary Wickford Sulamoyo could not reveal the exact date of the party’s watershed elective convention “for strategic and security reasons”, Nyasa Times understands that delegates from other districts were preparing to leave for the convention.

“We want a successful convention which will be a big step towards the Malawi people want. We are in the final leg. Let us pull together. Our competitors want to believe that we are a joke. They are in for a shock,” he said.

On Tuesday, the High Court in Blantyre granted an injunction to Kaliwo and four others restraining the party from holding a convention unless the two sides resolved matters that arose due to their suspension.

Governance expert Mankhumbo Munthali has welcomed the decision by MCP to reinstate all those who were fired from the party.

“Its sad that MCP leadership allowed itself to adopting undemocratic practices in resolving its internal squabbles which later backfired as Kaliwo and others resolved to court’s protection. Certainly, it is advisable to opt for political settlements in resolving internal party problems rather than relying on the courts to adjudicate political matters,” Munthali said.

However, while welcoming the MCP decision to reinstate the fired people, Munthali said it has to be made out of trust, mutual respect and honesty not out of malice.

“It is also incumbent upon those who were fired to accept this olive branch. Let the playing ground be levelled by all who wants to contest at MCP convention, and even those who want to challenge Chakwera on the Presidency should be allowed to do so without facing political persecution.

“Just like the DPP, it is important for MCP leadership to embrace the Episcopal Conference of Malawi’s pastoral letter call for the need for all political parties to practice intra-party democracy,” he added.

