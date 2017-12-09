Uncle Jose K2m Mzuzu Trophy  launch Sunday

Minister of Labour, Sports, Youth and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila on Sunday will launch a K2 million Uncle Josey Football Trophy at Luwinga Technical Ground in Mzuzu City.

The trophy is sponsored by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzuzu City Constituency Leonard Njikho.

According to the sponsor, the trophy is aimed at exposing hidden sporting talents amongst the youths within the city and will be administered by Mzuzu District Football Committee.

The Mzuzu City Parliamentarian said the trophy will keep the youth busy, thereby refraining from immoral behaviours.

“I will give a ball to each team which will register before the launching day of the trophy which is open to non-league football teams as one way of encouraging teams to register in time,” he said.

General Secretary for Mzuzu District Football Association, Alphack Mkandawire said 30 teams have registered.

“We have registered 30 teams so far and during the launching day we will have two matches between Hilltop versus Expendables and Young Bullets against Green Rangers,” he pointed out.

