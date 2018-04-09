‘Undigulire Cellphone’ hit-maker goes entrepreneurship

Dev Mak, brains behind ‘Undigulire Cellphone’ which made headlines a couple of years back has announced he will no longer be releasing any more songs but rather will concentrate on producing and music entrepreneurship.

He said the whole idea is to make sure that up-and-coming artists reap from their sweat.

According to him, much as there is greater talent amongst the budding artists, the music industry as it is in the country is very frustrating.

“I want to help because I have felt what it is. There is so much piracy and players in the industry who simply want to frustrate,” Mak, who has produced for Mbenjere, Lucius Banda, Macelba and Evans Mereka—among others—told Nyasa Times on Saturday.

The youthful artists whose career trails from a church choir before joining Mlaka Maliro’s Maloto Vibrations, said apart from producing, he will also go into digital marketing.

“I will be introducing a PVC flash that shall have a password for one to open its contents. It’s going to be the safest technology as far as selling music is concerned,” he said.

He said others use encryption which is easy to de-encrypt.

“Passwords are not easy to copy,” he said.

He added: “I have done research on this and have found people in China that are willing to help and make it running. What I need in Malawi is simply partnerships with people that want to make a difference in Malawi music

