Undule commends Chakwera for turning to prayer on Covid-19 crisis: ‘Malawi is God-fearing nation’

A local governance, human rights and peace advocate, Undule Mwakasungula, has commended President Lazurs Chakwera for calling a three-day national fasting and prayers to seek God’s intervention to deal with coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Mwakasungula said in an interview with Nyasa Times on Friday morning that the prayer and fasting are timely and must be applauded by all God- loving Malawians.

“As a God-fearing nation, this call brings the nation to the mercy of God. The word of God says in Proverbs 9:10 that ‘The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom’. Therefore, the call by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is a sign of Gods wisdom and direction. It is important to note that the way the virus is increasing, we have no choice, but to seek divine help and we can only do that if we humble ourselves as the nation and ask the Almighty God for His mercies,” he said.

However, Mwakasungula emphasized that while asking God for His mercies, Malawians need to continue observing preventive measures and guidelines set by government on Covid-19 and those from the World Health Organization (WHO) to protect oneself from the virus.

He said Malawians need to know that God will always do His part when mankind is also doing its by following preventative measures and guidelines.

“Let us refrain from handling this pandemic in a casual manner as this will kill many Malawians. We must also embark on a massive national sensitization campaign so that we change the behavior of Malawians who think that this pandemic does not really exist in Malawi.

“This call therefore must highly be applauded and I urge all Malawians to join in seeking the face of God through His son Jesus Christ as we collectively fight this pandemic. This call is a for repentance, a call to say Malawians are all children of God regardless of our political affiliation,” said Mwakasungula.

The governance, human rights and peace advocate has appealed to Malawians to follow key measures, practice hygiene, wear a face mask, practice social distancing and if possible stay home.

“In peace and unity, we will be able to deal with this pandemic of Covid-19 as one Nation. God bless Mother Malawi,” he said.

