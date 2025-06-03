Undule Fires Back Namiwa: ‘CSOs Must Stop Playing Judge and Jury Over Kapondamgaga’

Renowned governance and human rights advocate, Undule Mwakasungula, has lashed out at civil society organizations (CSOs) demanding the removal of State House Chief of Staff, Prince Kapondamgaga, over corruption allegations linked to the Zuneth Sattar scandal.

Kapondamgaga is among several high-ranking Malawian officials named in documents presented before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in the United Kingdom in a corruption case involving UK-based businessman Zuneth Sattar. This prompted the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) to write President Lazarus Chakwera, calling for Kapondamgaga’s immediate dismissal.

But Mwakasungula has dismissed the CSOs’ demands as premature, reckless, and dangerous for Malawi’s democratic integrity. He accused them of abandoning due process and dangerously assuming the roles of complainant, prosecutor, and judge.

“I fully understand and respect the watchdog role of civil society in democracy. But we must also respect the law. Kapondamgaga has not been convicted of any crime. The matter remains under legal consideration in a foreign court,” he said, warning that public condemnation based on allegations alone undermines justice and sets a troubling precedent.

He emphasized that the fight against corruption must not become a witch-hunt driven by political expediency. “How we fight corruption matters. If we start crucifying people on the basis of foreign documents and without convictions, then tomorrow anyone can lose their job on mere suspicion,” Mwakasungula warned.

He reminded the CSOs and the general public that the Malawian Constitution presumes innocence until proven guilty and grants the President exclusive powers to hire or fire his staff. Pressuring the President to remove Kapondamgaga without a legal conviction, he said, would be not only unconstitutional but politically reckless.

Mwakasungula also cautioned against importing legal conclusions from foreign jurisdictions without considering their compatibility with Malawi’s legal framework. “Just because someone’s name appears in a UK court document doesn’t mean they are guilty under Malawian law,” he said.

He defended Kapondamgaga’s continued presence in the President’s inner circle, arguing that dismissing him now—barely three months before a general election—would be political suicide for the President. “Kapondamgaga is central to the President’s re-election efforts. Removing him now would destabilize the campaign,” he added.

While acknowledging the need to remain vigilant in the anti-corruption fight, Mwakasungula called for balance, fairness, and fidelity to the rule of law. “We are making progress. High-profile figures are being prosecuted. Let’s not derail this by politicizing justice or criminalizing association. Let’s defend democracy—not weaken it in the name of activism.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!