Undule says Muluzi case discontinuation will save govt resources

Governance and Human Rights Advocate Undule Mwakasungula has welcomed the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Masauko Chamkakala to drop corruption charges against former president Dr Bakili Muluzi, saying the discontinuation of the case will help public resources.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Mwakasungu observed that during the 14 years Muluzi had been appearing before the court to defend himself, the State was draining taxpayers’ money to sustain the case.

His sentiments follow a ruling by the High Court of Malawi to free the former Head of State from all the charges he was answering in relation to the alleged abuse of public funds amounting to MK1.7 billion.

“The High Court of Malawi ruling to discontinue the case and the decision by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Masauko Chamkakala indicating that sustaining the case will be difficult is a wise decision and good for the former President to live peacefully. Further, the ruling is very welcome in the sense of the 14 years length of the case has taken under the previous administrations. This is a long period, which has drained the much-needed national resources used to sustain the case,” he said.

Mwakasungula said it was not a secret to many Malawians that the case was viewed more as politically motivated by the first administration of the Democratic Progress Party (DPP) led by former President late Professor Bingi Wa Mutharika for having been challenged following his move from United Democratic Front (UDF).

Apparently, UDF sponsored Mutharika his candidature in the 2004 General Elections before he formed his own DPP making it a ruling party. This move created animosity between the two leaders and parties as it was viewed as a betrayal by UDF.

Mwakasungula said the High Court ruling to discontinue the case also vindicates the former Anti-Corruption Bureau Reyneck Matemba who said the case against the former President needed a political solution because it was difficult to prosecute.

“Therefore, regardless of what other opinions are on the High Court ruling what is important is that the former President deserved to be released from all charges for the sake of his freedom and to allow him to live peacefully and honorably as former Head of State,” he said.

