Vicious dogs maul 4-year old boy to death

Vicious dogs have on Monday mauled a four-year old boy to death in Lilongwe.

Police said the two dogs in Lilongwe attacked 4-year-old boy Vincent Mphepo who came from Ndakwa Village, Traditional Authority Simphasi in Mchinji.

Lilongwe Police Station deputy public relations officer Foster Benjamin said the dogs, two German shepherds also attacked the boy’s mother and the deceased’s seven-year-old brother, leaving them injured.

According to Benjamin, the attack happened at Mwera Village in Chitipi as the boy and his elder brother were following their mother to a dog cage.

“The mother, Chifundo Mphatso, who was unaware of her children behind her, let her boss’s dogs out, leading to a tragic moment as the beasts immediately mauled the boys, killing one, injured the other and the mother in her rescue efforts,” Benjamin said.

He said Chitipi Police Unit detectives took the body and two victims to Kamuzu Central Hospital for postmortem and treatment, respectively.

