Chakuamba family rejects govt appointed taskforce on mausoleum

Malawi’s former political giant Gwanda Chakuamba family is rejecting the composition of a government appointed taskforce to spearhead completion of Chakuamba’s mausoleum in Chikhwawa.

Family representative, Anderson Moyo said they are rejecting the taskforce which includes the presidential advisor on political affairs, Ephraim Chibvunde and politicians Brown Mpinganjira and Charles Josh because they are not technocrats.

Moyo said the taskforce, which met the family last week has no technocrats from the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) as well as ministry of local government who are directly responsible for the mausoleum project.

However, presidential advisor on political affairs, Chibvunde said it is the government’s desire to conclude the facility hence the taskforce.

Earlier on, some well wishers led by some chiefs in the shire valley had announced the launching of a fundraising initiative for the completion of a mausoleum which started in 2018 but has since stalled.

