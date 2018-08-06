Undule urges Malawi CSOs to shift their advocacy from confrontation to engagement

August 6, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Undule Mwakasungula, a veteran governance, human rights and social commentator, has advised civil society organisations (CSOs) in the country to help build Malawi on the basis of engagement and not confrontation.

Undule: CSOs must shift their advocacy

Mtambo (left) and Trapence at UN office in Geneva: Reported Malawi goverment

Mwakasungula said the CSOs, should not take every matter to international community or the media  in confrontational matter but they should pursue “genuine national dialogue.”

He was reacting to the matter which the  CSOs under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have written the Global Fund, asking it to rescind the nomination of President Peter Mutharika as Champion of its Sixth Replenishment Campaign.

A letter, co-signed by the forum’s chairperson Timothy Mtambo and his deputy Gift Trapence, respectively, says the fund erred in the appointment, arguing it was made without due diligence and in total disregard of Mutharika’s domestic track record.

However amother group of CSOs operating under the banner Joint Civil Society Platform on Health  led  Lucky Mbewe and Maxwell Matwere also wrote the fund’s executive director Peter Sands backing the appointment , saying Malawi stands to benefit with its President at the helm of the campaign.

Mwakasungula, who led Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitaion (CHRR) at the time it was also reporting former president late Bingu wa Mutharika to Geneva-based UN  human rights body, said out of experience,  Malawi problems will not be resolved by reporting ti the international community.

But Mtambo and Trapence dismissed Mwakasungula, saying in advocacy they use  both domestic and international mechanism.

The two vocal rights defenders described the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government of being  obstinate and beyond engagement.

In the Global Fund role, Mutharika will be responsible for coordinating activities aimed at harnessing efforts in soliciting funding pledges from countries, international organisations and individuals towards the Sixth Global Fund Replenishing Conference to be held in France in 2019.

The Global Fund is a Geneva-based international organisation that aims to mobilise, leverage and invest additional resources to end HIV and Aids, tuberculosis and malaria epidemics to support the Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Noxyndadabwa Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Noxy
Guest
Noxy

Undule’s advice is a sign of maturity.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
ndadabwa
Guest
ndadabwa

undule usatinyanse ndi ugojo wakowo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
49 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes