UNHCR asks Malawi govt to acquire land for flood-hit victims: Support their return home

United Nation High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has advised the Malawi government to consider acquiring land which they can use to relocate perennial flood victims in the lower shire to move up land.

UNHCR observed that because people have no land in the upland makes them have no choice but to move back to their former homes once the rainy season elapses.

Valentine Tapusopa, UNHCR regional director for Southern Africa, made the observation Thursday in Nsanje when he toured some of the flood hit areas in the lower shire for assessments.

Tapusopa said government “needed to buy” the land, and said it was possible to do so “from government coffers or with help from development partners.”

One of the flood survivors, Falamusi Bamusi, said the tents they were living in for the moment were only temporary.

“I will have to go back to my home eventually; otherwise, where will I get the land for farming?” wondered Bamusi.

Nsanje District Commissioner, Michael Chimbalanga, admitted the situation was gloomy and called for long lasting solutions from government and its stakeholders.

During the tour UNHCR donated assorted items that included blankets, clothes and tents, among others, to aid them return home.

The people in the camps cannot be here forever. They need to go back to their places of origin and resume their lives. Their needs are immense hence the need for all stakeholders to put their actions together. Don’t forget that after emergency, we need to go for recovery and development,” said Tapsoba in Nsanje. He said after talking to some of the survivors, indications were that most of them want to return to their homes but the challenge has been the startup package. “They are looking for shelter and UNHCR has provided them short term tents that can last for a year. “They however, need a permanent solution to build their houses that can withstand future occurrences,” he said. Commenting on the presence of Mozambicans who crossed the borders into Malawi after cyclone Idai had hit, Tapsoba who is also one of United Nations senior officials, hailed the Malawi government for welcoming and accommodating them in camps. He said the relief items being provided by the UNHCR are also being extended to the Mozambicans

