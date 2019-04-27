UNHCR asks Malawi govt to acquire land for flood-hit victims: Support their return home

United Nation High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has advised the Malawi government to consider acquiring land which they can use to relocate perennial flood victims in the lower shire to move up land.
The people in the camps cannot be here forever. They need to go back to their places of origin and resume their lives. Their needs are immense hence the need for all stakeholders to put their actions together. Don’t forget that after emergency, we need to go for recovery and development,” said Tapsoba in Nsanje.
He said after talking to some of the survivors, indications were that most of them want to return to their homes but the challenge has been the startup package.
“They are looking for shelter and UNHCR has provided them short term tents that can last for a year.
“They however, need a permanent solution to build their houses that can withstand future occurrences,” he said.
Commenting on the presence of Mozambicans who crossed the borders into Malawi after cyclone Idai had hit, Tapsoba who is also one of United Nations senior officials, hailed the Malawi government for welcoming and accommodating them in camps.
He said the relief items being provided by the UNHCR are also being extended to the Mozambicans
