UNHCR presses on Malawi govt to rescind decision on relocation of refugees

UN refugee Amagency, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) is pressing on the Malawi government to rescind it’s decision to relocate refugees and asylum seekers back to Dzaleka refugee camp in Dowa.

The government has embarked on the sweeping exercise for the refugees and asylum seekers to force them back to Dzaleka refugee camp from townships and cities in what is dubbed ‘operation chotsa ma Burundi’.

In a statement Geneva has expressed concern that the move will expose the people to harsh living conditions at the congested Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

“We strongly reiterate our call to the authorities to rescind their relocation decision as the existing structures in Dzaleka refugee camp are already stretched to the limit and cannot accommodate more refugees in a dignified manner,” says Valentin Tapsoba, director of UNHCR’s Regional Bureau for Southern Africa in a statement.

Tapsoba emphasizes that any returns to Dzaleka refugee camp should be done in accordance with human rights principles and not result in the detention of children.

But minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma has ruled out halting the sweeping exercise for the refugees and asylum seekers.

