Russia pledges K20bn for Malawi to have nuclear power plant for electricity

Russia has pledged to give Malawi US$20 million (K20 billion) for the country to have a nuclear energy for reliable electricity.

Russia’s deputy minister of Internal Affairs Igor N. Zubov said this on Wednesday in Moscow, Russia when he met minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma.

Zubov said an investment in the nuclear energy for the provision of a reliable source of energy can help Malawi develop into a middle- income country.

Zikhale Ng’oma is in Russia attending the 11th International Meeting of the high- ranking officials responsible for security matters.

Ng’oma highlighted said Malawi is rich in minerals which the Russian government can be interested to invest, among others.

“We have minerals, but due to our capacity we are failing to do the mining ourselves which makes international mining companies to be getting the minerals without benefiting the country.” Ng’oma said.

In response, Zubov said Malawi has the potential to develop if it can move away from hydro-electric power to nuclear energy.

Zubov said nuclear energy can enable the country to generate sufficient energy which can even be sold to the neighbouring countries which gradually can enable the country to stabilise its economy.

Zubov pledged that the Russian government can pump in about 20 million US dollars for the country to have a nuclear power plant.

Zubov has since urged Malawi to work closely with Zimbabwe on a number of issues considering that at the moment the Russian government does not have an embassy in Malawi.

If Malawi can have a nuclear power plant, it will be a third African country to use nuclear energy apart from South Africa and Egypt.

