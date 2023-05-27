Over 360 Malawians stuck in Oman as victims of human trafficking

Over 300 Malawians, mostly women and girls are stuck in Oman where they live in slavery like conditions as victims of human trafficking.

This has prompted prominent religious bodies in the country to ask for government’s intervention to bring back the 367 victims of human trafficking.

This was said at a meeting in Blantyre attended by Chairmen and Secretary Generals of Malawi Council of Churches (MCC), Episcopal Conference of Malawi, Evangelical Association of Malawi, Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM), Qadria Association Association Malawi among others on ways to counter human trafficking in Malawi.

Chairperson for MCC, Reverend Billy Gama and MAM secretary general Alhaj Dr. Twaibu Lawe said all trafficked girls living in other countries like Oman and South Africa need to be rescued urgently and create more opportunities for the the youth in the country.

Malawi Network against Trafficking in Persons, (MNAT) Chairperson Dr. Rodrick Mulonya says religious leaders have a big role to fight and eliminate trafficking in the country.

