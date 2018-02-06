UNICEF ups cholera interventions in Lilongwe

UNICEF Malawi has intensified its response towards the rise of cholera cases in the capital Lilongwe through, among others, the provision of alternative safe water sources.

Malawi has registered about 349 cases, with 75 in Lilongwe alone in the last two months. 11 cases have been registered in the last two weeks.

“UNICEF is working with the Government to ensure that the current cholera outbreak is contained and does not spread further in the country,” said Johannes Wedenig, the organisation’s country representative.

Nyasa Times understand that UNICEF has been supporting the Government of Malawi with equipment, supplies, drugs, and the dissemination of cholera prevention, treatment and promotion of hygiene messages in the affected and prone districts since the first case was reported in November 2017.

“In addition we are also working with all concerned district offices, relevant government departments and community members themselves to stop the disease and avoid any further loss of lives,” added Wedenig.

The interventions are being made possible with support from the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) and the Department for International Development (DFID).

To ensure presence and effective implementation on the ground, UNICEF is also working with the Story Workshop, Malawi Red Cross and World Vision International.

