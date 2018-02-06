Zomba Entreprenuers Pitch Night on this month

Zomba Pitch Night—a get-together of entreprenuers from all walks of life that takes place every two months in the univerisyt city – returns this month.

The event is organised by Centre for Free Market Enterprise (CFFME) which commits itself to grooming and supporting young entreprenuers.

CFFME executive director, Peter Yakobe, said his organisation believes entrepreneurship is one of the remedies to the economic challenges affecting Malawi, Africa and the world.

“The pitch night sees three local entreprenuers given the opportunity to pitch their businesses or business ideas in front of a varied audience of entreprenuers, bankers and members of the general public,” said Yakobe.

He said the cause is brought about in attempts to build and extent a culture of entrepreneurship in the Zomba community.

“We also conduct seminars the first ever being an inter-varsity debate for this country in 2015 where the Polytechnic emerged champions,” he said.

He said CFFME targets idle youth in their homes, university students and recent graduates.

“We also extend our programmes to the Malawi Police Service whereby we train juveniles in Mikuyu and Bvumbwe prisons in entrepreneurship and anchor them to start their own enterprises after their release,” said Yakobe.

Other previous guest speakers include Dr Thom Mpinganjira of FDH Holdings, Sidik Mia of S&A Cold Storage and Henry Kachaje of Business Consult Africa,

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :