UNIMA ICT students visit Old Mutual Malawi

In a bid to contribute to mentoring university students with real industry knowledge, one of the country’s leading financial services providers, Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited on Friday 15 March hosted over 70 students from the University of Malawi pursuing various ICT-related programs.

Among others, apart from getting exposure to the modern ICT infrastructure, the students were also taken through Old Mutual business operations, products, and services.

Speaking in an interview, Old Mutual Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive, Patience Chatsika, applauded the students for sparing time to appreciate the industry demands and have a hands-on feel of what the modern ICT world demands.

“As a responsible business, we are always committed to helping in nurturing, providing exposure and experience to students and fresh graduates. You may wish to know, within our business, we have interns from various institutions of higher learning, and additionally, we have a long-standing relationship with the University of Malawi’s Actuarial Science Department where we are providing internship opportunities” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the visiting students, Rejoice Banda, a fourth-year Computer Engineering student, expressed gratitude for the eye-opening experience saying the visit has provided invaluable experience and knowledge.

The visit was organized to provide students with practical insights into the ICT industry and financial sector. The students had an opportunity to enjoy a free financial education session, ICT related exposure and Old Mutual products and services.

The event concluded with an interactive session where students participated in a question-and-answer session, with branded items awarded to winners as tokens of appreciation.

Old Mutual went for a career talk to ICT Students at the University on 12 October 2023 where the Head of ICT Gerald Chungu led the team of Old Mutual Malawi ICT professionals in the interactions.

