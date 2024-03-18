Apostle Kawinga soldiers on with charity: Feeds 1200 families in Balaka

Apostle Clifford Kawinga of the Salvation for All Ministries International has today bailed out 1200 hunger-stricken families in the area of Sub-Traditional Authority Matola in Balaka with maize support.

Kawinga, who has provided each of the families with a 20-kg bag of maize each, says he realises the challenges the people are facing following the dry spells and flooding that have left millions destitute.

He says he will continue to support all affected families across the country, realising that the soul, spirit, and fresh work concurrently.

Sub-Traditional Authority Matola of the area says 2024 looks groomy for the elderly, opharns, and women in the area, as they are the ones feeling the pinch of the hunger situation.

