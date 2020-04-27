University of Malawi graduates build company on professional media practice

Five ambitious former University of Malawi students have built a media company, Infinity media group, in Zomba which is a registered partnership with five partners with skills ranging from media production to marketing. The services are broadly categorised into corporate media and marketing services.

Lucia Nkhoma, one of the partners and marketing manager, describes Infinity media group as a solution to modern media challenges.

“We are inspired by the words of Milton Glaser, ‘there are three responses to a piece of art, ‘yes’ ‘no’ and ‘wow.’ ‘Wow’ is the one we offer.

“This all started as an idea when us partners were chatting on issues of industry and how it was slowly changing. We saw that a lot of people were graduating and going ahead to look for jobs. We thought we could play a role by creating jobs. This would reduce the unemployment burden on government. And that most services in media are offered as they used to be offered, yet there is a lot of technology that has come in, we found our niche,” said Nkhoma.

Infinity media group is on a move to expand and employ more graduates who would help grow its creative base and hence allow the company to reach out to as more people.

According to the company’s director of operations, Chippo Chapotera, the company has, since its establishment, longed to bring extra members on the team but capital resources have been a major limiting factor.

“Our major strength is that we are young, ambitious, skilful, eager to learn and ready to try and fail. This has helped us in a lot of ways because we have been able to try to bring in new designs and see if they could be accepted in the market. Some of them have failed, but those that have been successful have become our brand, and our clients have come back to us over and over asking for more and more.

“That has been very inspiring to us. Lack of capital has been our major limiting factor. So far we have our own office space. And our own office equipment. Expansion would require more capital resources which currently we do not have, but we have a burning desire to grow beyond where we are,” said Chapotera.

Amongst the five partners, it is agreed that the need to fend for themselves has been a great push that has seen them standing despite troubling times. They affirm that there have been times where revenue did not come in as they expected and so had to adjust their living expenses.

Other times they had to adjust them so much so that they barely got by with other of their life activities, but they have never lost hope for a better future.

The company is determined to devote a considerable amount of their time in securing more capital resources.

Lazarus Nkolombizo, the company’s media project coordinator, said it is part of his job to secure more clients for the budding company.

The young chancellor college graduate has so far done his job well. He has not only secured clients for the firm, the clients have been those that have heavily boosted the reputation of the company.

“Some of our clients are European Union, Chancellor College, Zipatso construction, e-communication group and Cleaning Solution pty Limited among others. And these have not just been one time clients. They keep coming to us for more business. That has worked heavily to our pride because apart from giving us revenue, it has boosted our enthusiasm and so has given us more than enough reasons to move on.

“We are so optimistic about the future. And we have a plan in place to get us more clients,” said Nkolombizo.

Other partners are Madalitso Kachingwe and Aubrey Kasunda.

Speaking on the business so far, Kachingwe described the journey as both inspiring and educative, promising them a future full of wisdom.

“We are optimistic about the future. We are working hard and we know that we will have more clients to reach to as we move along. Our greatest joy comes from the number of people we render our service to. So there is nothing to hold us back.”

Infinity media group has also social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!