University of Malawi ‘shattered’ by Professor Rubadiri’s death – Okomaatani

Registrar of the Universiry of Malawi (Unima), Benedicto Okomaatani Malunga has paid tribute to renowned poet and academician Professor David Rubadiri who died just a day after celebrating his 61st anniversary in marriage.

Malunga expressed shock and grief after learning of Rubadiri’s death.

“His death has shattered all of us in Unima because he was one of the finest vice-chancellor’s we have ever had,” said Malunga in quotes reported by the press.

Malunga described Rubadiri as a principled man with multifaceted talent, a consumate scholar, a capable leader, a refined diplomat and a patriot with remarkable achievement.

“He was a global citizen who represented Malawi as its first United Nations representative and mentored a lot of young men and women in universities in Nigeria at the invitation of Wole Soyinka to help introduce a masters degree in literature, at Makerere, at University of Nairobi and Botswana,” he said.

Rubadiri published various poetry books and novels, including No Bride Price, An African Thunderstorm and Begging Aid.

Nation on Sunday quoted Bishop Fanuel Emmanuel Magangani of the Anglican Diocese of the Northern Malawi, who officiated the 61st anniversary in marriage celebration, saying the church and the country have lost a pillar.

“If you talk of humility, then you have to mention Professor Rubadiri. This is a man who was very well educated, served in various portifolios, but still remained closer to God.

“Imagine that just on Friday, he had stayed 61 years in marriage, this is a person we have to learn from. Modern marriages don’t last that long,” he said.

Rubadiri attended King’s College, Budo in Uganda from 1941-1950, then Makerere University from 1952-1956, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature and History, according to www.poemhunter.com.

He went on to the University of Bristol from 1956-1960, where he received a master of Arts degree in English Literature.

At independence in 1964, Rubadiri was appointed Malawi’s first ambassador to the United States and the United Nations.

