University of North Caroline Project, CDHIB hand over school block to community in Lilongwe

Supported by CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB), University of North Caroline (UNC) Project has handed over a school block they constructed for Nafatsa Primary School in Lilongwe.

CDH Investment Bank invested K15 million in the UNC Project towards the construction of the school block and speaking at the official handover, Chief Business Development Officer, Benson Jambo expressed the bank’s satisfaction towards its contribution to the education sector — which falls under the its corporate social responsibility and ethos to help businesses and communities to grow.

“Our cordial relationship with UNC Project has allowed us to appreciate the good work the project is doing in provision of a variety of health care services that strengthen the health systems in Malawi and go beyond to create value with various corporate social initiatives such as the Dzama Educational Development Program which they operate,” he said.

“Adding to that CDH Investment Bank makes deliberate efforts to join hands with the public and private sector in uplifting the education standards and is excited to give back to the community in partnership with UNC Projects.”

Jambo further said CDH Investment Bank has contributed to the nations education development efforts in a variety of ways over the years ranging from provision of learning materials, infrastructure, financial support to less privileged students through their institutions of learning and once-off merit awards to excellent performers in disciplines that have a potential of providing a future talent pool to the business.

Primary Education Advisor (PEA), Judith Chiwoko commended the bank for creating value by investing in the school’s infrastructure that will improve access to education and help the students gain knowledge, empower the community and develop the nation.

She appreciated the relationship the community has with UNC Project that has brought development to the area and she called upon well-wishers to support the program as the area still needs additional infrastructure such as toilets and teachers houses.

“The school block is a great investment and will have a direct positive impact on the destiny of our children but we need more support,” she said.

On his part, the school’s headteacher, Malseni Kafundu thanked UNC Project and CDH Investment Bank for the structure that will respond to the infrastructure challenges the school has and will go a long way in encouraging school attendance.

UNC Project’s Country Director. Innocent Mofolo applauded CDHIB for its commitment to partnerships and supporting the projects corporate social responsibility.

He commended the investment which is the largest UNC Project has received locally and that it is a testament of the commitment the bank has to development.

The Country Director and representatives from UNC Projects, Dzama Educational Development Program and the community were pleased with the investment that will help many children and support community development.

CDH Investment Bank opened for business on April 2, 2012, following the successful conversion from Continental Discount House Limited, which had operated in the financial sector for 14 years since August 1998.

The investment of the school in Lilongwe was part of its commemoration of its 10 years of providing banking services — under the theme ‘Creating Value’.

It has grown through leaps and bounds and contributed positively to growth of many individuals, organizations and communities and ultimately the nation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!