University professor Danwood questions Malawi Police chief Kainja’s PhD
A prominent university professor and a social media influencer has questioned the credibility of the Inspector General of Police George Kainja’s PhD.
Professor Danwood Chirwa says Kainja has a PhD from a non-existent university.
“He claims to have a PhD from a non-existent Columbia Commonwealth University. It’s most likely one of those counterfeit universities Gadama created and discontinues at his whim,” says Chirwa in a face book post.
Chirwa continues: “How does a country have an Inspector General of Police who is a fraud? Get rid of this fraudster and instal a credible policeman to lead the police.”
But Kainja’s daughter says the IG has a credible PhD.
“My dad has always and I mean always vouched for higher education, he inspired us, motivated us and pushed us to go further with education.
“Tell him (Chirwa) to feel free to contact me if he needs his thesis and a copy of his degree from Chancellor College, Masters from Esami and PhD from CCU,” she says.
There was no immediate comment from Kainja himself.
If it is a fake PhD then it is a fake one. Dr Silungwe must tell us the truth probably it is another Jerusalem University. As much as we support Tonse Alliance but we can’t support things blindly. If it is fake, fire him & put another one there. Prof Danwood Chirwa as a Prof of a reputable Tertiary Education Institution is in a better place to know . So don’t just start throwing stones at him but do your own research to find the truth.
Danwood has just turned into a useless attentoom seeker.
i used to respect danwood, but am losing trust in him. he is just a mare trouble maker. poti inu munaphuzira ku kaphuka seconday school, chikhale chifukwa chonyozera amene anaphuzira ku kabwabwa cdss?
Deadwood Chirwa what is the minimum qualification to get a job as a police man. Surely given a chance you can’t pass physics, mathematics and chemistry. The IG can do law. It’s easy. Kainja did subjects that train engineers, astronauts, nuclear scientists, doctors etc. You didn’t subjects that defend criminals. Ndiwe mbuzi wamva.
May I educate the learned professor that one does not need a phd to qualify to be the inspector general of the Malawi police service….so the issue of firing mr kainja isn’t neither here nor there. Secondly, mr kainja has had his phd for quite a long time why is the learned professor raising the issue now? Is it because he is now the IG? What is the motive of raising the issue now? Is it because he is doing a good or bad job? You see mr chirwa, every time you post something on social media it is always… Read more »
You cannot call Columbia Commonwealth a university. This is a diploma mill. Once you register for this school and pay school fees they give you a Masters degree or PhD in advance. Imagine Kaka Chibowa is there teaching PhD students. What happens to our IGs?? The other one Mukhito was a master smuggler of hot cars.
Even University of Malawi (UNIMA) doesn’t recognise degrees from Columbia Commonwealth University.
Why is the daughter defending her father as if the fraudster is dead? He is alive reads and writes alright, let him speak out himself. From the time he was appointed, you could easily see some gaping holes in his delivery of his chores. As a seasoned Police Chief, he should have provided professional and technical advice to the appointing powers on this rampant, disorderly, archaic arrests making rounds in the country. According to the legal requirements, a person shouldn’t be locked up more than 24 hours without being charged and upon arrest charges have to be drafted then the… Read more »
Who is telling us the truth ?
(A) Owen Khamula who has written the story
(B) Dan Chirwa
(C) Kainja himself
(D)None of the above
Note that someone will be answerable to what ever mess which will come up
Check NCHE accredited institutions, there is no CCU