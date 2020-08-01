University professor Danwood questions Malawi Police chief Kainja’s  PhD

A prominent university professor and a social media influencer has questioned the credibility of the Inspector General of Police George Kainja’s PhD.

Professor Danwood Chirwa says Kainja has a PhD from a non-existent university.

“He claims to have a PhD from a non-existent Columbia Commonwealth University. It’s most likely one of those counterfeit universities Gadama created and discontinues at his whim,” says Chirwa in a face book post.

Chirwa continues: “How does a country have an Inspector General of Police who is a fraud? Get rid of this fraudster and instal a credible policeman to lead the police.”

But Kainja’s daughter says the IG has a credible PhD.

“My dad has always and I mean always vouched for higher education, he inspired us, motivated us and pushed us to go further with education.

“Tell him (Chirwa) to feel free to contact me if he needs his thesis and a copy of his degree from Chancellor College, Masters from Esami and PhD from CCU,” she says.

There was no immediate comment from Kainja himself.

