Police arrest 2 Chinese over thin plastics manufacturing

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested two Chinese nationals from Qingdao Recycling company for manufacturing outlawed thin plastics.

National police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed of the arrest at Bunda Turn Off in the capital city.

“We received a tip from the department of Environmental Affairs. We were working on the tip,” said Kadadzera.

He said the suspects, who are on police bail, will appear in court on Tuesday.

On Friday, minister of Forestry and Natural Resources Nancy Tembo raided the premises of the Qingdao Recycling Limited in Lilongwe.

Tembo said despite being served a court order to stop the production of thin plastics, they have continued to do so with impunity.

“This government is serious about rule of law. I have given our inspectors my full support and we will deal with these unscrupulous businesses,” she said.

It is now illegal to manufacture thin plastics in Malawi.

