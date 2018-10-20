Upcoming artist Fresh Boy Simzy features Sir Patricks in new single ‘Mtima’

Blantyre based fast raising hip-hop artist Fresh Boy Simzy has released a love song titled ‘Mtima’ featuring RnB artist Sir Patricks and the song is currently enjoying airplay in different local radio stations across the country.

Speaking in an interview a 15 year old guy said he had grown up with a passion to venture into a music industry and deliver good hip-hop songs that can be appreciated by many.

“I have always had a passion to do serious music and wished to make it big in Malawi’s hip-hop music landscape; I thank my friend Eso Slique for his encouragements ever since I started dreaming about music to this extent where I am recording my own songs.

“As a young artist I still hope to be doing more great Music as I grow up and I also hope that my career and fun base will be growing simultaneously ”, he said

Produced by DJ Zimbabwe in Blantyre, the persona in the song is bragging to have found real love and pledges to be submissive forever saying it is always hard to get someone who can love in all the situations that life can offer.

Fresh Boy Simzy, real name Simeon Banda started his musical career at an early stage and that passion grew during his days at Bambino High school when he was actively involving himself in a diverse of school activities including music.

After releasing his first songs recently Simzy said he has received overwhelming and encouraging feedback which is giving him a push to do a lot of love and motivational songs and reach out to many youth in the country.

Music aside, Simzy is a form 3 student at Mzuzu international Academy.

Despite being everywhere on social media, the song is currently available on http://m.malawi-music.com/song.php?id=9745

