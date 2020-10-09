Upcoming gospel singer Chifuniro Banda eyes international market

Lilongwe- based upcoming Afro-pop gospel artist, Chifuniro Banda, says he wants to spread the word of God through his talent across the country and beyond borders.

The 34-year-old singer has recently released three songs that include Sagona, Ndaponda Mwala and Exemption, focusing much on giving hope and encouraging people to trust God in every situation.

Currently buzzing in various local radio stations, two songs, Sagona and Ndaponda Mwala were produced at OBK records in Chileka, Blantyre while Exemption was produced by Henwood in Area 49, Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Banda said he was upbeat that Malawian gospel music can be well received on the international market, citing ‘Ndaponda Mwala’ one of his songs which has passed the test on trace Gospel, something which he described as a big achievement.

Banda said considering the positive feedback he is getting from people, he is optimistic that his music will preach and serve many souls within and across the borders.

“I am very happy with the positive feedback that I am receiving, being the new blood in the industry, it is promising that my music will reach far. I am also impressed with how my music is fairing in various radio chats,” he said

He added: “In few years to come, I would like to see my music not only recognised in Malawi but also on the international scene. I believe in excellence and I promise to continue doing good music for my fans.”

Banda, who works for Seed Co Malawi Limited as a Human Resource and Safety and occupational health Officer, said he is currently preparing for the full album which is expected to be out by the end of this year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares