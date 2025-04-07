US-based Malawian ‘Cha Cha’ generosity turns to budding talent

The socialite is renowned for her opulence and flashy lifestyle. When one scrolls down, for instance, Cha Cha’s Facebook page, they are welcomed to a story of someone who is swimming in abundance.

But Cha Cha—daughter of Malawi’s former finance minister, the late Aleke Kadonamphani Banda—does not want her affluence to be confined to her alone. In the USA, where she is based, she owns and runs the ‘Cha Cha Care Home’ in Richmond in the state of Virginia where the less privileged are taken care of.

The 49-year-old Cha Cha, real name Chawezi Sibongile Banda, says that much as she left Malawi for the US in 2001, she has always remained connected to her motherland.

“I left Malawi in 2001 when my father was an influential cabinet minister in the Bakili Muluzi administration as well as owning a newspaper giant, Nation Publications Limited.

“I did not leave Malawi as an economic migrant to the US but wanted to experience new challenges in life,” she explains.

After working as a nurse then a housemaid and later as a waitress – where she survived on a minimum wage and ‘tips’ from customers, Cha Cha says she earned her nursing license and ran a care home for a lady for ten years before setting up her own business.

Her business, she now says, has been success epitomized.

“My business has become extremely successful and I can attribute that to God’s grace, resilience and hard work,” says Cha Cha.

A heart for others

Since hitting it big, to the extent of flying a private jet on her 42nd birthday, Cha Cha has made news in the country for her philanthropic endeavors which continue to touch many.

For instance, she cancelled her 49th birthday party that was scheduled to take place in Lilongwe last year in order to assist families affected by hunger in the country.

Instead of partying, Cha Cha donated 50 bags of maize flour weighing 20 kilograms each to the elderly, widows and people with disabilities in the area of Senior Chief Kauma in Lilongwe.

This year Cha Cha, kicked off her birthday celebrations early in February by donating essential items to mothers at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital’s Paediatric Nursery Ward. The generous donation, made on Saturday, which included vital food and non-food items.

A hand to upcoming talent

Now Cha Cha says apart from what she is already doing, she has decided to support as much budding talent in the country as her team deems fit.

She made the announcement last week after she indicated that she would fully support 14-year-old comedian, Ndaziona, from Chirimba Township in Blantyre by taking care of her tuition and other essential needs.

“From now onwards, I have decided to assist a young comedian, Ndaziona, with her education. I feel that it is proper if I send her to a boarding school, where I will be providing all the support,” posted Cha Cha on her Facebook page.

According to Chacha, good education would help nurture Ndaziona—in Standard Seven—into a formidable artist.

“Talent without good education can sometimes deter one from reaching their utmost potential,” she said, adding that she would like to support as much up-and-coming talent in the country as possible.

In her response, Ndaziona expressed her gratitude saying it is a dream come true.

“I promise to work hard,” she said.

