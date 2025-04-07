Malawi’s James Mwasikakata awarded 2025 EcoSciGen Scholarship

The Eco Science Generation Initiative has awarded Malawi’s James Mwasikakata, an environmental health expert, the 2025 EcoSciGen Scholarship.

Mwasikakata has been selected from a highly competitive pool of 1, 983 applications.

“I am thrilled,” said Mwasikakata. “It is truly an honor to be among the 96 scholars chosen for this prestigious opportunity.”

According to Mwasikakata, the award will reinforce his unwavering commitment to advancing a climate-resilient future and promoting environmental sustainability through research and innovation.

“Over the next 6 months, I’ll be working closely with an inspiring group of changemakers to co-author a publishable research paper, attend expert-led sessions, and collaborate on solutions to the climate crisis.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the Eco Science Generation Initiative (EcoSciGen) team for this opportunity — I can’t wait to learn, grow, and contribute meaningfully,” he said.

Eco Science Generation (EcoSciGen) is a Youth led not-for-profit organisation focused on providing actionable solutions to the climate crisis. Our goal is to create a platform for communities and individuals to gain knowledge, skills and the confidence to shape our world and work together toward a climate resilient future.

At EcoSciGen, we recognize that effective climate action begins with the people who are most affected by climate change. We collaborate closely with vulnerable communities to enhance their adaptive capacity, improve livelihoods, and build resilience against the impacts of climate risks.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!