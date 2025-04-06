KUHeS to Launch Bachelor’s Degree in Herbal Medicine, Unveils Botanic Garden for Research

In response to the growing burden of lifestyle diseases and the global push for alternative healthcare solutions, the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) has announced plans to introduce a Bachelor’s Degree in Herbal Medicine.

This bold step is being supported by the establishment of a dedicated botanic garden at KUHeS’ Kameza Campus in Blantyre, in collaboration with the National Herbarium & Botanic Gardens of Malawi.

The garden will serve as a living classroom and research site, rich with medicinal plants, aimed at both preserving endangered species and advancing herbal medical research.

Speaking during a ceremonial tree planting event held on Friday, KUHeS Vice-Chancellor Prof. Macpherson Mallewa described the development as a significant milestone in blending traditional and modern medicine.

“Herbal medicine offers a holistic approach to health, addressing not just symptoms but the underlying causes,” said Prof. Mallewa. “By integrating it into our academic framework, we aim to equip students with a well-rounded education that embraces both traditional wisdom and scientific innovation.”

During the event, several indigenous medicinal trees were planted, including Masuku (Uapaca kirkiana), Mateme (Strychnos spinosa), and Mkundi (Parkia filicoidea), many of which are becoming rare and near-extinct. The Mateme tree was declared KUHeS’ official tree due to its symbolic meaning derived from the traditional proverb, ‘Umanena chatsitsa dzaye kuti lithyoke nyanga’—a reflection of KUHeS’ commitment to address root causes in health research.

Prof. Mallewa emphasized the importance of herbal plants in modern healthcare.

“Many of the world’s most effective treatments are derived from plants. Africa’s long history of herbal medicine must not be ignored—it should be preserved and enhanced through scientific rigor.”

He further highlighted that the memorandum of understanding with the National Herbarium will enable joint teaching, student supervision, exchange programs, and shared use of facilities and expertise.

“We are not just planting trees today; we are planting seeds of knowledge, healing, and hope. This initiative reflects our commitment to a greener, healthier, and more sustainable future,” he said.

Dr. Zacharia Magombo, Director General of the National Herbarium & Botanic Gardens, praised KUHeS for championing the integration of herbal research into the academic sphere.

“This partnership will help conserve rare and endemic medicinal plants while ensuring that herbal treatments are properly researched and developed in controlled environments,” Dr. Magombo noted.

He warned that many people have suffered complications from improperly formulated herbal remedies and welcomed the new direction KUHeS is taking.

“A university with a health focus must lead in medicinal breakthroughs. This initiative supports Malawi’s vision for a healthier population, as outlined in the MW2063 agenda.”

The event, attended by senior KUHeS staff, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders, marks a crucial step toward developing an academic and scientific ecosystem around herbal medicine in Malawi.

KUHeS plans to roll out the degree program in the near future, positioning itself as a pioneer in integrating Africa’s traditional medicinal knowledge into mainstream healthcare education.

