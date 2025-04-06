Lilongwe Motor Show Returns for Sixth Edition at BICC

The highly anticipated Lilongwe Motor Show is making a grand return for its sixth edition on June 28, 2025, at the prestigious Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC), Malawi Square.

Organizers promise an even bigger and more thrilling event, cementing its status as a major highlight in Malawi’s automotive industry.

“This will be our biggest offering as we host this edition,” said Alinane Njolomole, CEO of Lilongwe Motor Show Ltd.

He added: “The Lilongwe Motor Show continues to grow in stature, attracting key industry players and offering a platform for networking, business partnerships, and brand exposure.”

The event will feature some of the world’s leading automobile manufacturers, dealerships, and auto-accessory brands.

Attendees can expect to experience the latest vehicles and cutting-edge automotive technologies firsthand.

“This year’s show is coming back to BICC, and we will set a new benchmark with an enhanced exhibitor experience and an engaging audience,” Njolomole added.

The Lilongwe Motor Show 2025 is expected to draw a diverse audience, including industry stakeholders, business leaders, policymakers, and the general public.

With BICC’s world-class venue providing an ideal setting, exhibitors and visitors alike can look forward to a premium showcase experience.

Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are now available, offering businesses a unique platform to connect with a broad automotive audience.

The Lilongwe Motor Show is Malawi’s premier automotive exhibition, bringing together local and international brands to celebrate innovation, technology, and business in the motoring industry.

