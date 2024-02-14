US Embassy issues alert as DPP, MCP youths gear for opposite political activities in Lilongwe City Centre

Scared of a gathering political storm, the US Embassy has issued an alert, warning its employees of two political activities happening within Lilongwe City Centre involving youth arms of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

According to the alert released this morning, the US Embassy talks about the political party rallies taking place today in Lilongwe near Parliament and Kamuzu Mausoleum.

“Two separate rallies have been called for today in Lilongwe by separate political parties, the Malawi CONGRESS Party (MCP) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). The MCP has called for a cleaning of the Kamuzu Mausoleum, encouraging supporters to bring hoes, machetes, and wheelbarrows to help clean the grounds.

“Simultaneously, DPP has called for its supports to conduct a ‘Blue Convoy’ by parading through Lilongwe. The DPP-led convoy is to begin near Parliament, which is in close proximity to the Kamuzu Mausoleum. Although the demonstrations are intended to be peaceful, it is always possible for crowds to grow and turn violent without warning. Tear gas may be deployed to disperse large crowds,” reads the alert.

The Embassy has since advised its workers to avoid areas of demonstrations, exercise caution of unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests, monitor local media updates, keep low profile and review personal security plans.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!