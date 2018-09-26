US First Lady to vist Malawi and 3 other ‘shithote countries’ in Africa without President Trump

The US First Lady Melania Trump will travel to Africa a visit that will take her to Malawi, Ghana, Kenya and Egypt on her first extended solo international mission to promote child welfare.

The US first lady discussed her plans Wednesday at a reception for the spouses of foreign leaders and others participating in the annual U.N. General Assembly.

The first lady of Malawi, Getrude Mutharika and her counterparts from Ghana and Kenya attended the event and Mrs. Trump recognized each one individually.

Melania Trump said is she’s looking forward to learning about the issues that children living on the continent face, as well as appreciating Africa’s history and culture .

“This will be my first time traveling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing children throughout the continent, while also learning about its rich culture and history,” the first lady said in the statement.

Malawi and other coutries on her itinerary have worked closely with the U.S. Agency for International Development, which is helping organize the trip.

She recently launched a U.S.-based effort focused on the well-being of children.

Mrs. Trump plans to travel without President Donald Trump, who was roundly criticized earlier this year after his private comment about “shithole countries” in Africa was leaked to journalists.

The US president has yet to travel to Africa since taking office

According to Malenia Trump communications director Stephanie Grisham, the White House “will release details in the coming weeks.”

Mrs Trump indicated a gentler approach, saying “we are a global society and I believe it is through open dialogue and the exchanging of ideas that we have a real opportunity to learn from one another.”

