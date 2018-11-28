Usi blasts presidential aides at UTM rally in Mulanje: ‘Advisers misleading Mutharika’

UTM party official, comedian-turned-politician Michael Usi has blasted President Peter Mutharika’s aides for misleading the 79-year-old leader for greed and self interests.

Usi, who is popularly known as Manganya in acting circles, said this at a political rally at Nansomba in Mulanje.

“The president’s aides are misguiding him for their own greed and for the sake of their bellies, this is why the president makes some questionable decisions,” said Usi of Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu network.

He described officials of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as masters of looters of public resources, saying they need to get out of government after the May 21, 2019 tripartite election.

Usi accused the DPP-led government of playing with Malawians poverty, saying this is why there is high corruption in government and the wanton looting of public resources.

But presidential aide on non-governmental organisations Mabvuto Bamusi has described the remarks by Usi as malicious and baseless.

Bamusi said Mutharika is in control of government affairs.

Some sections of society say that mist decisions ar emade by President’s inner circle at Kamuzu Palace, an allegation that has been disputed several times as senseless.

