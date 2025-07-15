Usi Takes ‘Odya Zake’ Message to Nkhata Bay, Urges Citizens to Demand Accountability

Vice President Dr. Michael Usi has taken his Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu message to Nkhata Bay, calling on Malawians to rise up and hold their leaders accountable for failed development projects funded by public resources, including the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Speaking to a large crowd at Mwambazi Primary School Ground in Nkhata Bay Northwest during a whistle-stop tour, Usi expressed frustration over the stagnation of critical infrastructure projects, particularly the construction of bridges vital for local socio-economic growth.

“Government has been pumping hundreds of millions of kwacha into these projects, yet there is little to show for it. Why are our bridges still unfinished? Where is the money going?” Usi questioned, to cheers from the crowd.

Dr. Usi, who also leads the Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu Party, challenged citizens — especially traditional leaders and local residents — to be the first line of defense against misuse of public funds.

“Stop receiving handouts from politicians during campaigns,” he urged.

“Let’s stop voting for greedy leaders who have done nothing since 2019. If someone failed to deliver when they had the chance, what makes you think they will do better now?”

The vice president’s message is part of a broader national campaign to empower communities to monitor and demand transparency in how public funds are used, reinforcing the Odya Zake philosophy that champions self-reliance, accountability, and integrity in leadership.

His remarks resonated with many in the crowd, who echoed the need for action over promises, especially as Malawi heads toward a highly anticipated election season.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!