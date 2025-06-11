Using Household Items to Get Loans: A New Way to Access Money in Malawi

Many Malawians struggle to get loans because they don’t have land or buildings to use as collateral. But that is changing. Banks in Malawi are now accepting movable items like farming equipment, stock, and even business invoices to give out loans.

This change is part of a campaign led by the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) with help from the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The goal is to help more people and small businesses get credit by using movable assets.

Recently, journalists from different media houses attended a media workshop in Blantyre to learn about the second phase of a national campaign to teach people about the Collateral Registry and Movable Asset-Based Lending (MABL).

“This phase will help more Malawians understand how to use movable assets to get loans,” the campaign team said.

The system is especially good for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that don’t own land or buildings. These businesses can now access credit using things like machinery, goods for sale, or money owed to them.

Currently, only 34% of adults in Malawi use formal financial services, while most rely on mobile wallets or informal borrowing. The government wants to change this. Under the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion III, the aim is to ensure 95% of Malawians have access to formal financial services by 2028.

Banks like National Bank of Malawi and NBS Bank said they are now offering more loan options based on movable assets, making it easier for people to get loans.

“This approach is practical for people who don’t have traditional collateral,” said one official.

Dumisani Kadango, Country Manager for TransUnion Malawi, said more Malawians are checking their credit reports. In early 2025, there was a 35% increase in people requesting their credit history, a sign that people are starting to understand how credit works.

Alfred Mtira, Marketing Officer for Credit Data CRB, said they have visited many schools and communities to teach people about credit reports. “There is still a big knowledge gap, but interest is growing,” he said.

This campaign is backed by international donors and is run by different organisations working together. It aims to give every Malawian the tools and knowledge to build a strong financial future.

