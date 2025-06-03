UTM, Aford in Secret Talks as Opposition Scrambles for Unity

With elections just around the corner, UTM and the Alliance for Democracy (Aford) have confirmed they are deep in alliance talks with other opposition parties—talks shrouded in secrecy and urgency as the race to September 16 heats up.

What’s clear is this: Malawi’s opposition is desperate to avoid splitting the vote. What’s unclear? Who’s willing to take the back seat—and who insists on leading the pack.

UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala admitted discussions are underway but played down any expectations of quick answers. “There are several issues the parties are looking at. Identifying a leader is part of the discussions, but that’s the last issue. It’s a process,” he said.

Njawala emphasized that the talks are confidential. “No party can start discussing these issues in public. We’ll speak at the right time,” he said.

Aford president Enoch Chihana confirmed they are talking to UTM, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), United Democratic Front (UDF), People’s Party (PP), and the Freedom Party. He promised that a decision would be announced before June 20.

“I can’t speak for the other parties,” Chihana said. “But I can confirm that discussions are ongoing.”

Former vice-president and Freedom Party president Khumbo Kachali also confirmed he is in separate talks with Aford, PP, Mafunde, the People’s Development Party, and the People’s Transformation Party. He declined to comment on UTM and DPP.

Meanwhile, the DPP remains quiet—though earlier this year it declared that any alliance it enters will be led by its president, Peter Mutharika.

As parties continue their closed-door bargaining, one thing is certain: unity may be the goal, but ambition remains the biggest obstacle.

