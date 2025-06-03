Chakwera Govt Moves to Fill 26,000 Teaching Posts After Historic Promotions

In a major boost to Malawi’s education sector, the Ministry of Local Government has directed all District Commissioners to facilitate the smooth recruitment of nearly 26,000 primary school teachers across the country.

The development follows the recent promotion of over 26,000 teachers from Grade TL to Grade TK by the Ministry of Education—a historic move hailed as a morale booster for educators nationwide.

According to a communique from the Ministry of Local Government, the recruitment drive will focus on filling the Grade TL positions left vacant by the promotions. The process will span all local councils, ensuring that every district benefits from the injection of fresh teaching staff.

This large-scale teacher recruitment aligns with President Lazarus Chakwera’s commitment to improving the education sector and creating job opportunities for the youth.

“The promotion of teachers and the swift move to fill the resulting vacancies show that government is serious about strengthening our public education system,” said a government source familiar with the process.

Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) Secretary General Charles Kumchenga earlier praised the promotions, describing them as “a major motivation for teachers to work even harder.”

“This is the kind of action that lifts morale and reminds our teachers that their hard work is being recognized,” Kumchenga said.

As thousands of qualified teaching graduates await deployment, the announcement brings hope not only to them but also to learners who have long suffered under the weight of teacher shortages in public primary schools.

President Chakwera’s administration has repeatedly emphasized education as a pillar of national development. With this move, the government is not only rewarding dedicated teachers but also reinforcing the country’s commitment to quality education for all.

