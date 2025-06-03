20 SADC Companies Join NPM Mid-Year Awards in Malawi

The upcoming National Product Magazine (NPM) Mid-Year Awards and 115th Edition, scheduled for June 21, 2025, at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, has attracted participation from 20 companies across the SADC region.

This year’s event, themed “Connecting Industries, Fueling Exports: Enhancing Malawi’s Forex Reserves through Agriculture, Manufacturing, and Transport,” aims to highlight and celebrate outstanding achievements in sectors critical to Malawi’s economic growth.

Over 80 companies have been nominated for various awards, with 70% from Malawi and the remaining 30% representing countries such as Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia, and others within the SADC region.

Speaking on Sunday, June 1, NPM Executive Director Arthur Chinyamula confirmed that public voting has been finalized, and preparations are underway for the highly anticipated ceremony.

“We’ve nominated companies in sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, transport, finance, and entrepreneurship,” Chinyamula said. “All nominations went through a rigorous screening process, focusing on factors such as specialization, size, performance, and export potential.”

Spotlight on Local and Regional Excellence

According to Chinyamula, the awards aim to not only promote top-performing businesses but also encourage regional collaboration that can help boost Malawi’s foreign exchange reserves.

“We believe forex generation depends on the strong performance of agriculture, manufacturing, and transport. This awards edition is a reflection of that vision,” he added.

Women and Fashion in the Spotlight

In a special move toward inclusivity, the event will feature dedicated award categories for women entrepreneurs, recognizing their growing impact in various industries.

In addition to the formal awards, attendees will be treated to a “Best Dressed of the Night” competition, adding a stylish twist to the evening.

“Pull up in style—you just might win. Dress to impress and let your fashion speak before you do,” Chinyamula encouraged.

Entertainment and Recognition

The red-carpet gala will be headlined by Malawian music icon Lulu, ensuring a night filled with both celebration and entertainment.

The National Product Magazine continues to earn widespread praise for its commitment to uplifting local industries, promoting Malawian-made products, and encouraging excellence across sectors.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!