UTM councillor at Luwinga Ward killed in road accident

November 5, 2018 Elijah Phimbi-Nyasa Times 5 Comments

One of the UTM’s councillors  in Mzuzu at Luwinga Ward, Khumbo Harawa, died on Sunday after he was involved in a car accident.

The vehicle Harawa was travelling in

The accident happened near Ekwendeni Trading Centre in Mzimba district.

According to Police report,  Harawa was driving from Mzuzu heading to Ekwendeni direction.

He is reported to have lost control as he was approaching Ekwendeni Trading Centre  before the vehicle overturned several times.

Harawa  was later taken to Mzuzu Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Luwinga Ward councillor was among the Mzuzu councillors  who recently ditched other parties to join UTM led by Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

Meanwhile, the council is working closely with the bereaved family for funeral arrangements to be announced in due course.

Late Harawa was also holding the position of Chairperson for the Education committee and also a committee member for the health committee.

Mzuzu City  deputy mayor Alexander Makwikunga  described Harawa’s death as big blow to Mzuzu Cuty Council and UTM.

