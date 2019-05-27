UTM demands poll query resolutions

UTM Party has demanded for resolutions and decisions on determination of complaints, saying the party does not have information on how those complaints have been resolved.

In a letter to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), UTM publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti Malunga said party members who lodged the complaints have not been given feedback on the complaints lodged.

“Our members who lodged such complaints are entitled to fair administrative process and natural justice that demands that they be properly heard and the reasoned decisions by properly heard and the reasoned decisions be properly commanded to them before the results are announced,” said Malunga in the letter.

UTM is therefore demanding rectification by MEC and asked that the pollster communicates how the complaints, including that of the transfer of party president name, Dr. Saulos Chilima, as a voter from Lilongwe to Chizumulu.

Malunga says failure to address this add to a number of grounds for the party dissatisfaction in the process and result aggregated.

