Court removes MCP injunction, MEC can announce results: Peter Mutharika on course  to be declared winner in Malawi presidential race

The High Court has removed the injunction sought by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) restraining Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for announcing results of the May 21 presidential elections which effectively means MEC will announce the results of presidential election.

Justice Charles Mkandawire in his determination on Monday in Lilongwe vacated the injunction giving the leeway to MEC to declare official results of the presidential race.

However, judge Mkandawire ru;ed that permission for judicial review sought by MCP “still stands.”

He ordered each party in the case to meet its costs.

As judge Mkandawire was delivering his ruling in Lilongwe, MEC chairperson Jane Ansah was addressing a news conference to a packed Comesa Hall where the national tally centre is located .

She said the commission is ready and prepared to announce the results as soon as the court advises.

“ We’re on schedule to announce all the results within the the eight days deadline,” said Ansah, who is a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal.

President Peter Mutharika, the presidential candidate for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), appeared to be on course to be declared winner of the elections for a second temr after a narrow lead ahead of his closest rival Malawi Congress Party (MCP) torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

In the May 21 Tripartite Elections, MEC registered 6 859 570 voters. From the results presented, Ansah said 19 985 votes were declared null and void.

