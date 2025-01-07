UTM Leader Kabambe and Co-Accused Handed Major Blow as Court Sends Corruption Case to High Court for Trial

In a significant legal development, former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor and UTM president Dalitso Kabambe and eight other accused individuals have been committed to the High Court for trial, following their involvement in high-profile corruption and money laundering charges. The move is seen as part of the government’s commitment to ensuring swift and fair justice in cases involving senior officials and large-scale financial crimes.

Kabambe, also the leader of the UTM party, along with his co-accused, including former Deputy Governor Henry Mathanga, businessman Leston Ted Mulli, and Mulli Brothers Limited, face serious charges. These include conspiracy to use public office for personal gain, a violation of the Corrupt Practices Act, and money laundering under the Financial Crimes Act. The accused are accused of conspiring to misuse Kabambe’s position at the Reserve Bank of Malawi between 2019 and 2020, leading to the misappropriation of over K13 billion.

Legal analysts have closely followed the case, which gained further attention on the day of the court proceedings. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) opted to present a certificate for summary procedure trial, bypassing the typical preliminary inquiry stage. This legal maneuver was designed to streamline the process, expediting the transfer of the case to the High Court without the usual delays caused by the examination of witnesses in a lower court. According to legal expert Lord Denning, the decision reflects the seriousness of the offenses and the need for the case to be handled at a higher level.

“The issuance of the certificate of summary procedure is a strategic move to avoid unnecessary delays. It accelerates the judicial process, which is crucial when dealing with complex cases involving public office misuse and large sums of money,” said Lord Denning, explaining the tactical step.

The charges against Kabambe and Mathanga involve facilitating an arbitrary payment of K14.79 billion, an act which allegedly constitutes an abuse of their public positions. In addition, the group faces accusations of money laundering, further complicating their legal troubles. The extensive scope of the case includes the opening of letters of credit valued at K36.6 billion, benefiting private businesses connected to the accused individuals.

While the defense initially sought an adjournment due to the absence of one of the accused, Leonard Kandoje, Magistrate Austin Banda proceeded with the case, sending a clear message that the court was determined to keep the trial on track. This ruling reflects the urgency with which the government is tackling corruption and financial misconduct, particularly within the Reserve Bank.

Furthermore, the move to send the case to the High Court is seen as a necessary step, given the gravity of the charges. Money laundering and corruption offenses of this magnitude are beyond the jurisdiction of lower courts, which lack the capacity to handle such complex financial cases.

By bypassing preliminary inquiries, the DPP aims to prevent potential delays that could allow the accused to stall the trial. The decision to expedite the process has been widely praised as a sign of the government’s commitment to ensuring that those in positions of power are held accountable.

This case is not only about financial mismanagement but also about sending a message to the public that no one, regardless of their political or business connections, is above the law. It underscores the importance of maintaining public trust and integrity in key institutions like the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

As the trial moves forward in the High Court, many Malawians are hopeful that the case will set a precedent for holding public officials accountable and curbing corruption, while also signaling a shift towards greater transparency in government dealings. The trial, expected to unfold in the coming months, will be closely watched both within Malawi and internationally.

