UTM north treasurer defects to DPP ahead of Karonga Northwest by-election

In a sudden twist of events, the UTM Party regional treasurer (N) Lusubilo Kamwambi, young brother to the fallen Member of Parliament for Karonga Northwest constituency James Kamwambi has dumped the party and swiftly defected to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in readiness for the forthcoming by-election slated for March 30, 2021.

In his resignation letter addressed to the partys regional governor Dr. Moses Malunga, Kamwambi cites lack of intraparty democracy in the party, citing barring of aspiring candidates to contest at a primary elections to elect the partys torch bearer on March 30 during the pending by-elections.

Kamwambi in his letter further alleges that poor leadership and corruption of national executive committee (NEC), Regional, District and Constituency committees has left him with no option but to resign as the partys regional purse keeper and cease the UTM party member.

Reads the letter in part: I have always been excited and satisfied with the UTM party philosophy and the leadership of Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima. However, my resignation is so unfortunate that it will always have reference to the poor leadership of NEC, regional, district and constituency committees.

“This leadership has been so corrupt in its party management and has no interest in advancing party ethics and the democracy that Dr. Chilima envisions. The leadership is more destroying than building.

In an interview, Kamwambi said failure by UTM party to hold fair and transparent primary elections in any election is paramount for a democractic world.

He has since pledged to tirelessly work with his new party to develop the area in areas such as road infrastructure, health and education once ushered into Parliament.

DPP deputy regional governor for the North Councillor Smart Mwakayira said the coming in of Kamwambi into the DPP has strengthened the party and has enhanced its chances of retaining the seat.

However, addressing the media at Karonga Inn after unveiling its candidate for the pending by-election, UTM party National Publicity Secretary Frank Mwenifumbo said the party opened its doors up to Monday evening for every aspirant to express their willingness to contest on primary elections that were scheduled on Tuesday but the two people (Kamwambi and Fwasani Silungwe never turned up.

He said it took the party to look for them in their respective homes and Silungwe withdrew his interest while Kamwambi told them that he was pondering on joining DPP.

”Our party is independent and democratic because we followed all the set up protocol to identify aspirants so that out of that, we should find an ideal candidate. So, since the two are nowhere to be seen, I have been given Felix Katwafu Kayira whose name will be taken to our Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati ,” said Mwenifumbo .

Meanwhile, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has received one aspirant Daniel Chitonya Mwanyongo for the primary elections to be held on Saturday.

According to the party’s district chairperson Emmanuel Nkhoma, the partys door is still open for other possible candidates.

