UTM ready for campaign, manifesto launch Saturday in Dowa

March 22, 2019 James Nthondo -Nyasa Times 6 Comments

UTM Party says all is in place for its manifesto and campaign launch in Dowa Saturday ahead of the May 21 watershed elections.

Chilima and Usi: UTM presidential ticket

Spokesperson for UTM PDr Joseph Chidanti Malunga said in an interview with Nyasa Times that the launch will be presided over by its presidential candidate Dr Saulos Chilima who is also State Vice President.
UTM becomes the third party to launch its manifesto after Umodzi Party at Robins Park in Blantyre last month and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe on March 9 2019.
Chidanti said UTM will launch its manifesto and campaign in Dowa because the party believes the message it wants to deliver should go to people in rural areas where 80% of the 17.5 million the country’s  population  live.
“Why Dowa?More than 80% of Malawians live in rural areas and since our manifesto is grass root driven, we need to be closer to the majority of Malawians for which the manifesto speaks to,” said Malunga.
He said UTM believes launching its manifesto and campaign  in a Conference Centre or hotel is cosmetic as not many of the poor Malawians can come to a hotel.
“Ours is real manifesto for the majority of malawians,” said Malunga.
Chilima will pair with Dr Michael Usi as his runningmate in the watershed May elections.
On Tuesday, Malawi Electoral Commission officially launched the 60 day campaign period which will end on May 19, two days before the voting day.
Boncholi
Guest
Boncholi

Olo mutibwelele pafupi ndi manifesito yanuyo ife chisankho tidakonza kale, DPP team A and team B zanu nzimodzi. pa May pano tikusesa nyansi zonse. Zikomo

Kaitano
Guest
Kaitano

Chidanti, kikkkkkk mukhumudwatu inu ehee!

dingiswayo
Guest
dingiswayo

i like the pair

Duli
Guest
Duli

I were tiiunike.

Vinjenje
Guest
Vinjenje

Mukuyiwonera patali.

Chingaipe
Guest
Chingaipe

Chidanti, very seasoned spokesman

